News BriefsIyar 28, 5778 , 13/05/18
Body of man found dead in Ariel will be sent to Abu Kabir
The body of the 39-year-old man who was found dead in the Samarian city of Ariel will be sent for an autopsy at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute.
No signs of violence were found on the body. The police investigation continues.
