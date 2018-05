General Eyal Zamir, who heads the Israel Defense Forces' Southern Command, has met with heads of local authorities in the Gaza vicinity due to the tension ahead of the transfer of the American Embassy to Jerusalem and Nakba Day, according to Yediot Ahronot.

Zamir said, "You can be calm, the IDF is deployed with reinforced forces and will do whatever it takes to prevent the crossing of the fence. The events are not expected to spill into towns and there is no need to prepare for rocket fire."