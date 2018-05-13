A man about the age of 30 has been stabbed on Reuven Barkat Street in Netanya.
The Magen David Adom emergency service treated him at the scene and evacuated him to Laniado Hospital in serious condition.
Serious wounds in Netanya stabbing
