17:08 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5778 , 13/05/18 Iyar 28, 5778 , 13/05/18 Liberman: 'Don't be deterred by threats and intimidation' Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman commemorates the fallen from Six Day War and War of Attrition at an observance on Mount Herzl: "Today as then, international community buries head in sand."