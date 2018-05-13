17:08
Reported

  Iyar 28, 5778 , 13/05/18

Liberman: 'Don't be deterred by threats and intimidation'

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman commemorates the fallen from Six Day War and War of Attrition at an observance on Mount Herzl: "Today as then, international community buries head in sand."

