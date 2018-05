16:57 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5778 , 13/05/18 Iyar 28, 5778 , 13/05/18 Resuscitation efforts on 1-year-old who drowned in Mevasseret Zion Resuscitation efforts are being made on a one-year-old who drowned in a Mevasseret Zion home. ► ◄ Last Briefs