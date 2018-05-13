IDF to Gazans: Do not go near the fence - Hamas is endangering you

The Israel Defense Forces have distributed leaflets to the Arabs of Gaza, warning them not to approach the security fence or to cooperate with the violent demonstrations organized by Hamas. The leaflets say, "Recently, Hamas has been waging violent and terrorist activities against the State of Israel along the Israeli-Gaza border. Hamas is hiding its many failures and endangering your lives. At this time Hamas is stealing your money and digging tunnels with it at your expense. You deserve a better government and a better future."

The leaflets continue, "The IDF is warning you against coming closer to the fence. The IDF is determined to protect the citizens and sovereignty of Israel against Hamas' terrorist attempts under the cover of the violent disturbances. Do not approach the fence and do not participate in the Hamas presentation that endangers you."