National Security Advisor John Bolton of the United States said on Sunday that moving the US embassy to Jerusalem will make peace negotiations easier.
Interviewed by CNN, he called the move a recognition of reality.
News BriefsIyar 28, 5778 , 13/05/18
Bolton: Moving the embassy will facilitate peace negotiations
