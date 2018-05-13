Rivlin: Anyone who tries to hit us with force will be forcibly defeated

President Reuven Rivlin spoke Sunday at a ceremony commemorating the fallen of the Six Day War to mark the 51st anniversary of the war and laid a wreath in their memory. "It was a war for life or death. And then, instead of calm, came the war after the war. A complex and difficult period - the War of Attrition. A bloody war that left a deep mark of sorrow and pain on the State of Israel."

Rivlin continued, "Our security and economic situation is immeasurably better, but there are other threats that we must address. The State of Israel is prepared for every scenario. Our enemie know as then, so today - whoever tries to hit us with force will be forcibly defeated."