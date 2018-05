The police recommended to the State Prosecutor's Office today that counselor Aviv Berdichev of the Bnei Zion preparatory academy in Tel Aviv be tried for manslaughter in the recent death of 10 students who were killed in a flood in Nahal Tzafit.

The police also recommended that former director Yuval Kahan be tried for causing negligent homicide. It has not yet been decided whether to indict the instructor who warned of the danger of flooding.