Iyar 28, 5778 , 13/05/18 Cabinet approves NIS 200 million for Jerusalem cable car The cabinet approved, Sunday, the proposal of Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, to invest NIS 200 million from the 2018-2020 budget – to be distributed equally between the Tourism Ministry and the Finance Ministry - in the construction of the tourist cable car project to Jerusalem's Old City.