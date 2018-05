Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro on Saturday took a surprising stance about the relocation of the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, which is scheduled for Monday, writing in an essay on CNN.com that the move could actually help advance an end to the Israel-Arab conflict.

“I will take a contrarian view: the move of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem can actually help advance an end to the conflict,” wrote Shapiro, who served as Ambassador to Israel under President Barack Obama.