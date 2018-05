Israel's Netta Barzilai won the Eurovision final in Libson, Portugal, on Saturday night.

"I'm so happy - thank you so much," says an emotional Barzilai when she took the stage after her win. "Thank you so much for choosing difference, thank you so much for accepting differences between us... I love my country, next time in Jerusalem!"

Israel has not won Eurovision since 1994, with pop star Dana International’s “Diva.” It won twice in a row in 1978 and 1979 for “A-Ba-Ni-Bi” and then “Hallelujah.”