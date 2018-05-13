Pres. Rivlin speaks with Netta Barzilai

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Saturday night spoke with Eurovision finalist Netta Barzilai, wishing her good luck.
"When you go on stage, remember - you are not alone for a second. You have an entire country behind you," Rivlin said.
