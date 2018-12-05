Iranian cleric threatens to destroy Tel Aviv and Haifa

A senior Iranian cleric threatened on Friday to destroy Tel Aviv and Haifa if Israel acts “foolishly”.

“We will expand our missile capabilities despite western pressure (to curb it) .... to let Israel know that if it acts foolishly, Tel Aviv and Haifa will be totally destroyed,” hardline cleric Ahmad Khatami said during Friday prayers at Tehran University, according to Reuters.

