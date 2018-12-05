Russia not discussing S-300 supply to Syria

Russia is not in talks with the Syrian government about supplying advanced S-300 ground-to-air missiles and does not think they are needed, a top aide to President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, according to Reuters.

The aide, Vladimir Kozhin, made the comments to the Izvestia daily. Kozhin oversees Russian military assistance to other countries.

