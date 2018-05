The chief of inspections at the UN nuclear watchdog agency resigned suddenly, the agency said on Friday without giving a reason, according to Reuters.

The departure of Tero Varjoranta comes at a sensitive time, three days after the United States announced it was quitting the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

