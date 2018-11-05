American official: 'Israel will not pay a price for embassy relocation'

U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, held a briefing to journalists on Friday with Victoria Coates, a member of the National Security Council, in preparation for the relocation of the American embassy to Jerusalem, which is scheduled for Monday.

Coates stated that President Donald Trump moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem serves U.S. interests and is not part of a “give-and-take” with Israel.

