A car ramming attack targeting an IDF soldier took place at the Ganot Interchange near Shavei Shomron, west of Shechem, on Friday afternoon.

The soldier was lightly injured and evacuated from the scene. The assailant escaped and IDF forces are searching.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)