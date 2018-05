18:22 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5778 , 11/05/18 Iyar 26, 5778 , 11/05/18 Terror in Samaria at 17:53 the MDA Yarkon Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a car in a suspected ramming attack by the settlement Shavei Shomron. MDA EMTs and Paramedics together with IDF Medical Teams are treating one 20 year old in light condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs