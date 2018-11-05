Indonesians protest against Trump's Embassy relocation

Thousands of Indonesian Muslims staged a rally on Friday protesting U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, ahead of next week's Embassy relocation to the city.

About 5,000 people flocked to Jakarta's landmark National Monument and unfurled Indonesian and Palestinian flags, reported The Associated Press. The protest was organized by a new umbrella group that includes the most influential government-sanctioned Indonesian Ulema Council and some hard-line groups such as the Islamic Defenders Front — known by its Indonesian acronym FPI.

