Minister Ariel: To solve kite terrorism - shoot in order to injure

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel (Jewish Home) participated on Friday in a rally near the Gaza border calling for the return of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, the two IDF soldiers whose bodies have been held by Hamas since 2014.

"We embrace the IDF soldiers and commanders who are doing outstanding work both here and, of course, on the northern front as well. We have seen the impressive capabilities of the IDF in all areas. I turn from here to the political echelon and tell them to instruct the IDF that in order to solve the kite terrorism - shoot in order to injure. The problem must be eliminated immediately," he said.