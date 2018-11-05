MK Zohar to Arutz Sheva: It is our duty to bring the boys home

MK Miki Zohar (Likud) took part on Friday in a white and blue kite rally near the Gaza border calling for the return of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, the two IDF soldiers whose bodies have been held by Hamas since 2014.

"I had the honor of participating in an amazing event that demonstrates the strength of the Jewish people against our enemies," Zohar said after the event. "As I said before, it is our duty to bring the boys home and we must do everything in our power to achieve this lofty goal. I'm sure we can do it. "