12:17 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5778 , 11/05/18 Iyar 26, 5778 , 11/05/18 Lawsuit targets haredi apartment policies in London Read more Non-Jewish families sue to be able to buy discounted apartment in haredi neighborhood in London. 'They can buy apartments 2 streets over.' ► ◄ Last Briefs