08:33 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5778 , 11/05/18 Iyar 26, 5778 , 11/05/18 6000 Jews visit Joseph's Tomb in Shechem Read more Massive convoy of visitors, escorted by IDF, enters PA-controlled city of Shechem for pilgrimage to Joseph's Tomb. ► ◄ Last Briefs