08:07 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5778 , 11/05/18 Iyar 26, 5778 , 11/05/18 Why these Latin American states are opening embassies in J'lem Read more What motivated some Latin American countries to go where others fear to tread, and relocate their embassies to Jerusalem? ► ◄ Last Briefs