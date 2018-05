06:46 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5778 , 11/05/18 Iyar 26, 5778 , 11/05/18 France condemns 'unacceptable' U.S. sanctions on foreign companies trading with Iran France’s foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, on Thursday condemned the United States for reimposing sanctions against foreign companies trading with Iran. “We feel that the extraterritoriality of their sanction measures are unacceptable,” he was quoted by AFP as having told the French daily Le Parisien. ► ◄ Last Briefs