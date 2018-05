04:42 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5778 , 11/05/18 Iyar 26, 5778 , 11/05/18 Cruz: Time to begin undoing damage from Iran deal Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Thursday condemned Iran's latest attack on Israel. “Last night Iran committed another act of war against our ally Israel, the second time the Iranians have done so in recent months. I stand with our democratic allies, who are under attack by our mutual enemies,” he said in a statement. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs