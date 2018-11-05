Police on Thursday evening arrested a 40-year-old man after he was seen pouring flammable material and setting the outer wall of the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court on fire.
The suspect was taken for questioning.
Iyar 26, 5778 , 11/05/18
Man arrested after setting fire to wall of Tel Aviv Magistrates Court
