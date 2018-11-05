Tourism Ministry to help businesses in northern Israel

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin is following the situation of the tourist business in northern Israel and is in continuous contact with the Finance Ministry in order to examine any damage caused to members of the tourism industry in the north.

A team headed by the ministry's director general, Amir Halevy, will hold a work tour in northern Israel on Sunday, meet with the members of the tourism industry and hear from them about any difficulties or damage to businesses. The Tourism Ministry will examine whether and how they can be assisted where necessary.