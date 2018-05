23:15 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Netanyahu thanks May for supporting Israel's right to defend itself Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke on Thursday evening with British Prime Minister Theresa May. The two discussed Iran's aggression, recent developments in the region and the situation in Syria. Netanyahu expressed his appreciation for Britain's position, which condemned the rocket fire from Iran and supported Israel's right to defend itself. ► ◄ Last Briefs