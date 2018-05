22:41 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Adelson gives $30 million to defend GOP majorities in Congress Read more American Jewish billionaire and pro-Israel philanthropist who donated to Trump campaign gives $30 million ahead of 2018 midterm elections. ► ◄ Last Briefs