21:25 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 'Syria bombing was like finding a needle in a haystack' Read more Senior air force officer describes Thursday morning's air assault on Syria, says Israel kept Russia and US appraised of all the details. ► ◄ Last Briefs