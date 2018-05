17:17 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Meretz to boycott opening of US embassy in J'lem Read more Party head Tamar Zandberg says her faction will not attend next week's festive opening of the new US Embassy in Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs