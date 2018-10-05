British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Britain strongly condemns the Iranian missile attack that took place yesterday.
Johnson added that Britain supports Israel's right to defend itself.
Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18
British Foreign Secretary: We support Israel's right to defend itself
