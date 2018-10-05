Trump signs Justice for Uncompensated Survivors Today act

The White House announced on Wednesday that United States President Donald Trump has signed Senate Bill 447, also known the Justice for Uncompensated Survivors Today — or JUST — Act, into law.

The law requires the US State Department to report to Congress on the activities of various countries on the return of Jewish property to its rightful owners or compensation to Holocaust survivors or their families for assets stolen by the Nazis. The State Department will also be required to report on countries that have difficulties or refuse to compensate Holocaust survivors for their stolen property, in order to compel the US administration to work with those countries. It grants the department a power of attorney to assist organizations in the world that help Holocaust survivors receive compensation for property stolen from them during the Nazi occupation and support them through diplomatic channels.