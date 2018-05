14:44 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 First female Druze judge selected Sausan Alkassem, currently a senior deputy to the National Insurance Institute's legal advisor, is to serve as a judge at the Haifa District Labor Court. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs