14:38 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 'SJP' blasts NY state uni Muslim chaplain for supporting Hillel Read more Stony Brook Muslim chaplain under fire for defending campus Jewish group against attack by member of campus anti-Israel group. ► ◄ Last Briefs