(AFP) - Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov called on Thursday for dialogue between Israel and Iran following Iranian attacks on the Golan Heights and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets in Syria that marked a sharp escalation between the two enemies.

Lavrov told a Moscow news conference, "This is a very disturbing trend. We proceed from the fact that all issues

should be solved through dialogue," adding that Moscow warned Israel to avoid "all actions that could be seen as provocative."