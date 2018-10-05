Umm El-Fahm soccer stadium closed down 30 days

The Israel Police have announced that the Peace Stadium soccer field in the northern Israeli-Arab city of Umm El-Fahm will be closed for the next 30 days and the club will have to take steps to prove that it can host games. The announcement follows rioting by fans after a loss to Tiberias in the semifinals of the A-League north tournament in which a police officer and a Tiberias fan were wounded by a stone and a bottle respectively.

One of the steps demanded is to increase security. At the same time as the announcment, another 17-year-old fan was arrested, joining the four fans who were arrested earlier this week. The actual decision to close the stadium followed a hearing for the stadium manager.