Police have arrested a 22-year-old resident of Hura on suspicion of involvement in a brawl and firing a weapon into the air next to the eastern Negev Bedouin town's gas station.
Nobody was hurt in the incident.
News BriefsIyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18
Suspect arrested in Hura brawl
