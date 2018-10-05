The Syrian army announced on Thursday that an Israeli attack overnight killed three people and wounded two others.
According to the announcement, Israel caused extensive damage to air defenses and damaged a radar station and ammunition dumps.
News BriefsIyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18
Syrian army: 3 killed in Israeli attack
