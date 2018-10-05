British Prime Minister Theresa May has condemned Wednesday evening's attack by Iran's Quds Force on the Golan Heights from Syrian territory.
She said that Iran should avoid similar attacks in the future
British PM condemns Iranian attack on Israel
