13:27 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Report of stabbing at Har Adar was false After extensive surveys in the Samarian Jewish community of Har Adar and at the nearby checkpoint, no crime scene was found to go along with reports that three people suffered stab wounds by an assailant who was chased by security forces. ► ◄ Last Briefs