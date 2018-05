13:13 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Preliminary report: stabbing at Har Adar Security forces report a stabbing at the Samarian Jewish community of Har Adar. A preliminary report says three people were wounded. Security forces are in pursuit of the stabber. ► ◄ Last Briefs