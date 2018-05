Member of Knesset Yair Lapid said on Thursday, "The Europeans should stop burying their heads in the sand and hoping that the Iranians will become Norwegians."

Speaking at the Herzliya conference, the founder and chairman of the Yesh Atid Party added, "We have to exert an aggressive and persistent pressure on Europe to take a side. I will be a partner in this effort. We must not try to appease Iran, we have to act against it with force and without hesitation."