The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that 28 Israeli planes took part in Wednesday evening's attack on Syrian territory and fired 60 missiles at targets.
According to the Russians, Syrian air defense systems intercepted about half of the missiles.
Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18
Russia: 28 Israeli planes participated in attack in Syria
