12:09 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Former military intelligence chief: Iran failed miserably last night Director Amos Yadlin of the Institute for National Security Studies responded on Thursday to Israel's retaliation for an Iranian rocket attack by saying about Iran, "In their attempt to combine retaliation, deterrence and prevention of escalation, they failed miserably." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs