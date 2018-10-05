The Diplomatic-security cabinet will convene this evening at six o'clock to discuss the escalation on the northern border.
During the discussion, the ministers will receive an intelligence update and hear an updated situtation assessment.
News BriefsIyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18
Security cabinet to discuss the escalation in the north this evening
