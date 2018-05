Retired deputy chief justice Elyakim Rubinstein disagreed on Thursday with the words of Chief Justice Esther Hayut, who used the phrase "the end of democracy" this week to refer to a measure to allow the Knesset to override Supreme Court when it strikes down the laws it passes.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, Rubinstein said, "It's not right to speak in such apocalyptic terms, it's gratuitous and unnecessary."