10:43 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Man apologizes for viral video mocking Hasidic boy Read more New York man who posted a video on social media ridiculing the hairstyle of a young Hasidic boy apologizes in a second, heartfelt, video. ► ◄ Last Briefs